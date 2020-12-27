ATTLEBORO — A 32-year-old mother faces drunken driving and child endangerment charges after she was arrested in Norton passed out behind the wheel with her two children sleeping in the car.
Lanita D. Ford of Charlestown pleaded innocent Thursday in Attleboro District Court where a judge set bail at $700 for her release.
She was found passed out behind wheel of her car with the engine running and lights on about 10:50 p.m. Wednesday on Bay Road at Buttermilk Way, according to a police report.
In the back seat were her two children, ages 6 and 9.
Police say they had to knock on her car window several times before she woke up.
Assistant District Attorney Henry Sousa III said she allegedly told police she thought she was in Hyde Park, about 25 miles away.
Her lawyer, Daniel Rich of Norton, said his client was returning home from Fall River and grew tired. She pulled onto Bay Road to get off the highway, he said.
“It’s not as egregious as one would think,” Rich said, arguing that his client should be released on her own recognizance.
Judge Edmund Mathers also declined to revoke her bail on pending cases in Boston Municipal Court in Dorchester.
The case was continued to next month for a pretrial conference.
