ATTLEBORO -- Firefighters were busy with two fires Saturday morning, one which sent a mother and child to the hospital with smoke inhalation.
A kitchen fire was reported about 9:15 a.m. at an apartment at 51 Elizabeth St.
The mother and child were taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital, Providence.
"The fire was out upon arrival," District Fire Chief David Charest said, adding there was a lot of smoke. "The apartment was unlivable" Saturday morning.
Elizabeth Street is off North Main Street (Route 152).
About two hours later, a fire damaged the outside of a multi-unit home in Dodgeville.
The fire was reported just after 11:30 a.m. at 1 Tiffany St. at the intersection with South Main Street (Route 152).
Smoke and fire were showing from the left side of the 2 1/2-story home when police and firefighters arrived.
A man was doing work on the home's roof and was alerted to the fire by a neighbor, Charest said.
"He grabbed a garden hose and our guys finished putting it out," he said.
"Damage was mostly to the outside porch," Charest said. "It didn't get inside."
Damage was estimated at a couple thousand dollars, and building department personnel responded.
The cause of the fire is under investigation but it appears to have been caused by discarded smoking materials, Charest said.
Police closed busy Tiffany Street, and the road wasn't reopened until shortly before 1 p.m.
North Attleboro, Norton and Pawtucket firefighters helped staff the fire stations.
The home was built in 1900, real estate records show.
