ATTLEBORO -- The mother of a man whose bedridden girlfriend died of health complications and neglect has pleaded guilty to signing documents to allow him to receive state funds to serve as the girlfriend's caregiver.
Donna Easingwood, 75, was sentenced in Attleboro District Court on Friday to two years of probation and will pay back $6,000 after pleading guilty to larceny.
In February, her 55-year-old son, Frederick E. Easingwood Jr., was given a six-month suspended jail term after pleading guilty to permitting serious injury to a disabled person and larceny.
Frederick Easingwood, of 107 South Washington St., was paid more than $177,000 over seven years to be his girlfriend’s caregiver under a MassHealth program, according to prosecutors.
His girlfriend, 58-year-old Melinda Hastings, suffered a debilitating stroke in 2012 and was confined to a bed. She lived with Easingwood and members of his family.
She died on Feb. 23, 2020 after being taken by ambulance to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro.
A medical examiner determined Hastings died of a bacterial infection and suffered several skin ulcerations due to the lack of proper care, a prosecutor said.
Assistant District Attorney Michael Scott said the mother was less culpable but signed the paperwork allowing her son to receive the state money, which was pooled among the family.
The mother’s lawyer, Amit Singh of Attleboro, said she did not receive any financial benefit and had no prior record.
The sentence was recommended to the judge by lawyers for both sides.
When Frederick Easingwood pleaded guilty, a judge called the matter a tragic case of neglect and suggested there was a lack of state oversight.
Frederick Easingwood was not a trained caretaker and became overwhelmed by the amount of care his girlfriend required. She resisted going to a nursing home, according to officials.
When first responders were dispatched to the home on a call for a person who was not responsive, they had to wear Tyvek protective suits because of the amount of animal feces, pet dander and other conditions of squalor inside.
The house was ultimately condemned by the board of health until the family paid $10,000 to have it cleaned, according to court records.
