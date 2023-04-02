james sullivan courthouse

The James Sullivan Courthouse in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO -- The mother of a man whose bedridden girlfriend died of health complications and neglect has pleaded guilty to signing documents to allow him to receive state funds to serve as the girlfriend's caregiver.

Donna Easingwood, 75, was sentenced in Attleboro District Court on Friday to two years of probation and will pay back $6,000 after pleading guilty to larceny.

