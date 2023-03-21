SEEKONK -- A 37-year-old woman has been sentenced to serve two to four years in prison for seriously injuring her toddler by twisting and bending his legs during a stay at a local motel, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said Tuesday.
Jobe Robinson, 37, formerly of Pawtucket and Providence, was sentenced after pleading guilty in Fall River Superior Court to reckless endangerment of a child and related assault charges, according to the district attorney’s office.
The abuse occurred when Robinson and her children were staying at the Ramada Inn in December 2018 but did not come to light until a month later when Warwick police were called to a motel in that city.
During that investigation, police found three children, ranging from 16 months to 14 years old, alone in a room at the motel, according to Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office.
Police later learned the parents, one of whom was Robinson, were at a methadone clinic. The pair later got into a physical fight ending in a crash while returning to the motel, and social workers in Rhode Island took custody of the children, Miliote said.
The youngest child was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence where doctors found injuries to the boy’s skin and underlying tissue of his leg, a deformity on his thigh and three broken bones, Miliote said.
The injuries were determined to be about two- to three-weeks old and doctors told authorities they could not have occurred during normal care or by falling off a bed, as the defendant claimed.
The toddler’s weight was also extremely low for his age and police learned Robinson withheld food from her son.
Police learned from the two older children that the toddler’s injuries occurred while the family was staying at the Ramada in Seekonk in late 2018.
The family’s stay at the motel was confirmed by Seekonk paramedics who were dispatched to the room after the defendant fell in the shower.
“It is extremely sad and disturbing that a mother would do this to a defenseless toddler who relied on the defendant for care and protection. My heart goes out to the child,” Quinn said in a statement.
Robinson pleaded guilty to assault and battery on a child causing serious bodily injury, permitting injury to a child, reckless endangerment of a child and assault and battery.
During a sentencing hearing March 3, Assistant District Attorney Lesly Leahy recommended an 8- to 10-year prison sentence followed by five years of probation.
The defense requested 2 ½ years in jail.
In addition to the two- to four-year prison term, Judge Raffi Yessayan sentenced Robinson five years’ probation after she is released from custody.
She was also ordered to have no contact with the children unless she is granted permission by the Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families or the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.