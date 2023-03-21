fall river superior court

Fall River Justice Center

 David Linton

SEEKONK -- A 37-year-old woman has been sentenced to serve two to four years in prison for seriously injuring her toddler by twisting and bending his legs during a stay at a local motel, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said Tuesday.

Jobe Robinson, 37, formerly of Pawtucket and Providence, was sentenced after pleading guilty in Fall River Superior Court to reckless endangerment of a child and related assault charges, according to the district attorney’s office.

