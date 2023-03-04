NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Karen Gauthier and Danielle Walter never really knew each other although their sons had been best friends since the fifth grade.
That would change when they became united in grief after their 21-year-old sons were fatally stabbed on the night of Aug. 29, 2019, allegedly by another friend during a party at his house.
“We met at the funerals,” said Walter, 44, whose son Joshua Walter died of his wounds early the next morning at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.
Gauthier’s son, Aidan Hanrahan, was celebrating his 21st birthday that evening, a rite of passage for young people.
Instead, he was pronounced dead at the scene of the Birch Road home of Daniel Randall allegedly after the 19-year-old took out a knife and suddenly attacked him, according to prosecutors.
Joshua Walter and a third friend, 21-year-old Erik P. Lundstedt, also of North Attleboro, were also allegedly attacked when they tried to help Hanrahan.
Lundstedt, bloodied from his injuries, managed to run out of the house. He was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro and survived.
Once outside the house, he ran into Hanrahan’s uncle, Rene Gauthier, who had dropped them off about two hours earlier. He returned to the house as prearranged to pick up the men so they wouldn’t be drinking and driving, the mothers said.
Rene Gauthier saw a shadowy figure leaving the house and found the scene of the bloody massacre when he went inside, according to the mothers and a police report.
“Danny had a fit and started stabbing us,” Lundstedt told Rene Gauthier, according to the report.
Randall pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and one count each of armed assault to murder and mayhem.
Randall told police he acted in self-defense, according to a police report.
Nearly four years later, Randall, who is now 22, is still in jail, held without bail awaiting trial.
His trial is scheduled for July after two previous delays common in the justice system in addition to an unprecedented pandemic that stalled jury trials for a year in the state.
In addition, Randall hired a new lawyer, the high-profile Brockton attorney Kevin Reddington.
A court filing in another case that conflicted with the start of Randall’s scheduled trial this month said the 72-year-old lawyer had eye surgery that will affect is ability to work at least until Feb. 15 but it “may be longer.”
Even though the delays in the justice system are common, the wait has taken an emotional toll on Hanrahan’s mom Karen Gauthier, 58, a former teacher’s aide at the Amvet Boulevard School, and Walter.
“It’s been a yo-yo ride. It’s hard to move on. We don’t have closure and it’s going on four years,” Walter said.
“We want justice,” Gauthier said. “We are worn out.”
“The criminal justice system is doing what it is supposed to do,” Walter said, “but it’s just frustrating.”
The two women both got tattoos on their arms and wear rubber bands to memorialize their sons.
Walter’s tattoo is a portrait of her son, and Gauthier’s is a deck of cards symbolizing blackjack, Hanrahan’s favorite card game.
The rubber bands are red, Joshua’s favorite color, and blue, Aidan’s favorite color.
Joshua Walter’s legal name is Joshua Lemken. But known for most of his life as Joshua Walter, he became best friends with Hanrahan in fifth grade. They were “inseparable,” their moms say.
Gauthier said her son was a math whiz, studied the stock market and gave her investing advice. He worked at Dairy Queen and was close to his grandmother, who he visited at Madonna Manor and gave scratch tickets to, which she loved to play.
After going to Randall’s house, the plan was to leave with Hanrahan’s uncle and go to Bally’s Twin River Casino in Lincoln, R.I., Gauthier said. Hanrahan loved to play blackjack while Walter tended to favor the slots.
“He had a great sense of humor,” his mother said.
Walter had volunteered for Lenore’s Food Pantry and Christmas Is For Kids and joined the U.S. Army with the hopes of becoming a police officer or firefighter.
His mother said her son was killed before knowing his girlfriend was pregnant. His daughter, Everleigh, was born seven months afterwards and is now 3, Walter said.
Both men also loved music, and Walter played the bagpipes in the Colonial Pipers Bagpipe Band in Boston.
“They were good kids,” Walter said. “They had a lot to live for. They had a lot of friends.”
The mothers said they were initially not told by police what happened to their sons.
Walter said no one at Rhode Island Hospital could tell her anything either.
Walter, who lives on Peck Street, recalled hearing the sirens coming from the area of Jefferson Street during the evening.
When the police knocked on her door later, she said she thought maybe the two best friends had a little too much to drink.
“I found out from Facebook,” Gauthier said, adding that people were writing about some emergency off Jefferson Street, which intersects with Birch Road.
“I thought ‘I better send the boys a text,’” Gauthier said.
Neither of the sons was answering his phone or text messages.
She was at the police station when she found out her son had died.
The funerals for the young men were held the same day, one in the morning and one in the afternoon, so family and friends could attend both.
Hundreds came to pay their respect for their sons, both of whom were North Attleboro High School graduates, the mothers said.
Gauthier is no stranger to loss. Her husband, Edward Hanrahan III, died in 2006. Her son was buried alongside him.
She moved out of North Attleboro, the town where she grew up and attended school, last year. She now lives in Fall River, not far from the courthouse where the trial for her son’s alleged killer will be held.
Meanwhile, Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the Bristol County district attorney’s office, said the prosecution is ready for trial.
The two mothers realize they will have to relive the trauma of that horrible night during the trial. But waiting is also hard on them.
“It’s hard to live your life and go on when you go through postponement after postponement,” Walter said.
“I can’t just sit and wait,” Gauthier said. “I feel so helpless.”