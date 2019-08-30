NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The motive to a triple stabbing on Birch Road that resulted in the deaths of two young men and the alleged 19-year-old killer in jail remained elusive Friday.
The murder suspect, Daniel G. Randall of 25 Birch Road, in North Attleboro, looked around blankly and without expression during his arraignment in Attleboro District Court. He was dressed in a blue hospital johnny and his right hand was bandaged from a cut, allegedly from wielding the murder weapon.
Randall was ordered held in jail without bail and told investigators after his arrest Thursday night that he acted in self defense after being jumped in his bedroom by a friend and two acquaintances, according to court records.
However, Assistant District Attorney Carolyn Morrissett told the court "in speaking to first responders the defendant admitted killing somebody."
She said the defendant was armed with a knife but none of the victims had any weapons.
Randall told police he tossed the knife after he ran out of his house. The weapon has not been recovered and police were still at the scene this morning.
Randall faces two counts of murder and one count of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.
Killed were Aidan F. Hanrahan, 21, of 54 Barrows St., in North Attleboro, and Joshua Lemken, 21, of 54 Peck St., in North Attleboro. Lemken, his legal name, is also known as Joshua Walter, authorities said.
The third stabbing victim, 21-year-old Erik P. Lundstedt of 18 Lommis St., in North Attleboro, is expected to survive. He remains hospitalized at Rhode Island Hospital in serious but stable condition, Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the district attorney's office said.
All were drinking and smoking in Randall's bedroom before the stabbings occurred. Hanrahan was celebrating his 21st birthday, according to court records.
Police and fire personnel responded about 8:40 p.m. Thursday after receiving three 911 calls, including one from the defendant, reporting the stabbing.
Hanrahan was found on a bed in an upstairs bedroom at 25 Birch Road by first responders and was pronounced dead at the scene Thursday night.
Lemken, who was found in the living room, died early Friday morning at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence despite the efforts of paramedics and hospital staff, according to the district attorney's office and court records.
Court records described a horrific scene scene in the upstairs bedroom with the bed soaked with blood and blood splattered on the walls, a hallway and on the door to the house.
Lundstedt ran out of the house and was found bleeding with a stab wound to the abdomen and leaning against a car, according to court records.
He told police Randall stabbed him, according to court records.
Randall was found in the bushes by the nearby Meadows Apartments on Jefferson Street. He had a serious cut to his hand and was treated at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence before being taken to the North Attleboro police station, Miliote said.
No motive was released.
Randall's lawyer, Louis Badwey of New Bedford, declined to comment.
"At this point, it's still ongoing," Miliote said of the investigation by state police detectives and local detectives.
Thursday's fatal stabbings were the second and third murders in North Attleboro this year.
In June, 37-year-old Brandi Berg of Riverside, R.I., was shot dead in the parking lot of Fashion Crossing on Route 1 by a man who had been stalking her.
Police say Steve Fregeolle, 32, of Johnston, R.I., shot and killed Berg in broad daylight while she was in her parked car at the shopping plaza. He was later found dead in a forest in southern Rhode Island from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
