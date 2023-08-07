Police Cruiser_NAHS
Buy Now
SUN CHRONICLE file photo/

NORTH ATTLEBORO — The motorcyclist involved in a collision with a car on Route 1 Saturday afternoon has died, authorities confirmed Monday.

The victim, identified as Lamar Anderson, 29, of North Attleboro, was brought by ambulance from the crash scene to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro where he was pronounced dead, a spokesman for the Bristol County district attorney’s office said.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.