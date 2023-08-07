NORTH ATTLEBORO — The motorcyclist involved in a collision with a car on Route 1 Saturday afternoon has died, authorities confirmed Monday.
The victim, identified as Lamar Anderson, 29, of North Attleboro, was brought by ambulance from the crash scene to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro where he was pronounced dead, a spokesman for the Bristol County district attorney’s office said.
The accident occurred about 2:10 p.m. Saturday in front of the Pineapple Inn at 633 South Washington St. (Route 1).
It appears that the driver of a Hyundai Elantra, a 34-year-old North Attleboro man, was turning left into the Pineapple Inn parking lot when Anderson’s motorcycle struck the passenger side of the car, according to the district attorney’s office.
The driver of the Hyundai, whose name was not released, and others in the area rendered aid to Anderson at the scene before he was rushed to the hospital, the district attorney’s office said.
The driver of Hyundai was taken to Sturdy with minor injuries.
Route 1 was closed between Draper Avenue and Route 120 for several hours after the crash.
It remains under investigation by local police, state police accident reconstruction experts and state police assigned to the district attorney’s office.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.