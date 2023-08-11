WRENTHAM — The motorcyclist seriously injured in a collision with an SUV earlier this week remains hospitalized but his condition has improved.
Harold Gallagher, 60, of Plainville, was listed in good condition Friday at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, according to a spokeswoman.
He was taken to the hospital by Wrentham paramedics with what authorities said were serious and life-threatening injuries after the accident Wednesday afternoon on Hancock Street at the Plainville line.
His granddaughter, Haley Gallaghe,r told people on the Wrentham Police Facebook Page and The Sun Chronicle that he was doing OK and his condition improved since the accident.
She described him as “the kindest man who wouldn’t hurt a fly and such a hard worker as well as an amazing father and grampy.”
Police Chief Bill McGrath said a preliminary investigation revealed he was traveling behind the SUV. The collision occurred when he attempted to pass the SUV on the left side as it attempted to turn left into a driveway on Hancock Street, McGrath said.
The SUV driver was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation by local and state police, according to police.
