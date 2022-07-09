NORTON -- A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries Saturday when they crashed into another vehicle while fleeing police.
Police Sgt. Jacob Dennett was patrolling on Freeman Street about noon when he observed two motorcycles traveling in the opposite direction at a high rate of speed, Lt. Todd Jackson said.
Dennett activated his cruiser's blue lights and began to turn around in an attempt to stop the motorcycles, but the motorcycles accelerated on Freeman Street toward West Main Street (Route 123), Jackson said.
"Sgt. Dennett did not actively pursue the motorcycles at that time, but followed at a safe distance, losing sight of them," Jackson said.
After turning right onto West Main, one of the motorcycles, which Jackson said was driven by Jack Mespelli, 21, of Norton, crashed into the rear of a vehicle that exited out of the parking lot at the Speedway gas station. Jackson said the other motorcyclist fled the scene.
Mespelli was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence by a town ambulance for serious, but non-life-threatening leg injuries, Jackson said.
The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.
Mespelli is being charged with speeding, failure to stop for police, operating a motor vehicle recklessly so as to endanger, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a revoked registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
The operator of the other motorcycle, Blaise German, 21, of Norton, turned himself in at the Norton police station later Saturday, Jackson said.
He is being charged for failure to stop for police and speeding.