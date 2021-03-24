WRENTHAM -- An elderly man was injured in a motorcycle-car accident at about noon Wednesday on Thurston Street.
The victim, believed to be in his early 70s, was thrown from his motorcycle after it was struck in the rear in the area of Dunn Avenue, according to police.
He was conscious and alert when rescue officials arrived, Police Chief Bill McGrath said.
The victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, McGrath said, adding it is protocol to take someone involved in that type of accident with injury to the hospital.
The driver of the car was distraught and examined at the scene. He declined to be taken to a hospital, according to the police chief.
The accident occurred as the motorcycle, which had a sidecar, was slowing down as it approached Route 140, McGrath said.
The names of the drivers were not released.
The cause of the accident is under investigation by officers Dave Halloway and Matthew Smith.
