DIGHTON -- One person died in a motorcycle accident Friday night in town.
Police and firefighters responded about 8 p.m. to the area of Main and Elm streets for a report of a crash.
When they arrived on scene, they found two motorcycles and a car had collided.
One motorcycle driver, who was not identified, was pronounced deceased at the scene, authorities said.
One person in the car was taken to a hospital for nonlife-threatening injuries, and another motorcyclist refused to be transported, they said.
The area around the crash was closed to traffic for several hours.
The cause of the accident is under investigation by Dighton Police, Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and the Bristol County District Attorney`s Office.