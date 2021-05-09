NORTON -- A motorcyclist was killed Saturday night after crashing into a guardrail.
Police and firefighters responded to the intersection of Maple Street and John Scott Boulevard at about 9 p.m. for a report of a motor vehicle crash.
The driver was reported not breathing and rescue personnel were urged to "step it up."
Witnesses directed first responders to an area off the road on John Scott Boulevard in a grassy area in front of South Shore Millwork, and adjacent to railroad tracks, where the motorcycle had crashed into a guardrail, Police Lt. Todd Jackson said.
Police began CPR but firefighters soon determined the operator of the motorcycle was deceased due to injuries suffered in the crash, Jackson said.
Police were at the scene for a few hours and freight train traffic was notified of investigators in the area. Firefighters brought in a light tower to illuminate the area as police investigated the crash.
The identification of the motorcyclist was being withheld pending notification of kin.
A state police accident reconstructionist arrived at the scene to assist Norton police in their investigation.
The crash remains under investigation.
