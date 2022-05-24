WRENTHAM -- A motorcyclist was seriously injured after he crashed into trees on Taunton Street in one of two motor vehicle accidents in about an hour Monday night.
Tyler Santos, 22, of Wrentham, was flown by medical helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence with multiple injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, police and fire officials said.
A preliminary investigation indicates Santos passed a car and was traveling at a high rate of speed before losing control of his motorcycle, hitting several trees and boulders, Police Chief Bill McGrath said.
The crash occurred on Taunton Street about 9:40 p.m. in the area of the Wrentham State Forest.
A Plainville ambulance crew brought him to King Philip Regional High School, where Norfolk firefighters had secured a landing zone for a MedFlight, Fire Chief Antonio Marino said.
Just prior to the crash, a Wrentham ambulance was dispatched for a medical call, Marino said.
About an hour later, police and fire officials were dispatched to the area of 1242 West St. where a car went off the road and struck several trees, McGrath said.
The driver, Kathleen Thayer, 51, of Manville, R.I., was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Charges will be filed in connection to both accidents, McGrath said.