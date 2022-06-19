mansfield fire truck

MANSFIELD -- A motorcyclist was seriously injured after colliding with a deer on Route 140, south of the intersection with School Street, Saturday night.

The female victim was flown by a Boston MedFlight medical helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence after the 10:45 p.m. accident, fire officials said Sunday.

Other identifying information was not available.

The accident occurred when the motorcyclist collided with the deer at a high rate of speed on Route 140 South from School Street to Interstate 495, according to fire officials.

An off-duty emergency medical technician, who happened upon the scene, stopped to render care before on-duty rescue officials arrived.

The victim was taken by ambulance to the Mansfield Municipal Airport about a mile away where Boston Medflight has a base, fire officials said.

Police closed Route 140 South at the School Street intersection for about an hour and warned motorists via social media to avoid the area.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.