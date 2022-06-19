MANSFIELD -- A motorcyclist was seriously injured after colliding with a deer on Route 140, south of the intersection with School Street, Saturday night.
The female victim was flown by a Boston MedFlight medical helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence after the 10:45 p.m. accident, fire officials said Sunday.
Other identifying information was not available.
The accident occurred when the motorcyclist collided with the deer at a high rate of speed on Route 140 South from School Street to Interstate 495, according to fire officials.
An off-duty emergency medical technician, who happened upon the scene, stopped to render care before on-duty rescue officials arrived.
The victim was taken by ambulance to the Mansfield Municipal Airport about a mile away where Boston Medflight has a base, fire officials said.
Police closed Route 140 South at the School Street intersection for about an hour and warned motorists via social media to avoid the area.