MANSFIELD — An 80-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries Monday afternoon in a collision with a car on Route 106 near the Easton line.
The victim, a North Attleboro resident, suffered multiple traumatic injuries and was flown by medical helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, according to police and fire officials.
The crash occurred about 3:20 p.m. at Eastman Street (Route 106) and Mystic Lane, about a quarter-mile from the Easton line.
The driver of the car was not injured, officials said.
Route 106 was closed between East Street and the Easton line for three hours to allow police to investigate the accident and clear vehicles from the scene.
The motorcyclist was brought by ambulance to the Mansfield Municipal Airport on Fruit Street where a MedFlight helicopter is stationed, Fire Chief Shawn Desrosiers said.
A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of the car was traveling east on Route 106 toward Easton and the motorcyclist was coming onto Route 106 from Mystic Lane, Acting Police Chief Michael Ellsworth said.
It appears there were no contributing factors by the car’s driver, but the cause of the accident remains under investigation by Officer David Kinahan, an accident reconstruction specialist, Ellsworth said.