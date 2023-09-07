REHOBOTH — A 68-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries Thursday morning in a collision with a car on Route 44.
The East Providence man, whose name was not immediately released, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.
He was listed in serious condition Thursday afternoon, according to police.
The crash occurred about 6 a.m., a few hundred feet east of the intersection with Route 118.
Investigators determined a car driven by 19-year-old Gyanna Kirwin, also of East Providence, collided with the rear of the motorcycle as both vehicles were traveling east on Route 44 (Winthrop Street), Deputy Police Chief Brian Ramos said in a press release.
Kirwin was not injured and faces several charges, including driving negligently, driving without a license and driving an uninsured and unregistered motor vehicle, Ramos said.
The crash remains under investigation by state police accident reconstruction experts and local police detectives.
Route 44 was closed for about an hour after the crash.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
