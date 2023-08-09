WRENTHAM — A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries Wednesday afternoon in a collision with an SUV on Hancock Street at the Plainville line.
The victim, a Plainville man believed to be about 55, was taken by Wrentham ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, police and fire officials said.
The crash occurred about 4:50 p.m. in a remote section of both communities.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the motorcyclist was traveling behind the SUV and headed toward Plainville when the SUV began to turn left, Police Chief Bill McGrath said.
The motorcyclist was attempting to pass the SUV on the left side at that time and the collision occurred, McGrath said.
The impact sent the motorcyclist into a utility pole and off the bike, according to the police chief.
Fire Chief Antonio Marino said a request for a medical helicopter was cancelled when it was determined it would be quicker to take the victim by ambulance to the trauma center at Rhode Island Hospital.
Because the crash occurred in such a remote area, both Wrentham and Plainville fire personnel responded to the scene and coordinated efforts with police to treat the victim, Marino said.
The victim was treated by paramedics and stabilized before being taken to the hospital, according to the fire chief.
The driver of the SUV was not injured, McGrath said.
The crash was initially reported at the intersection of Cherry Street in Wrentham but was actually closer to the Plainville line, according to the officials.
A state police accident reconstruction team responded to the scene and the road was closed for a period of time.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by state and local police.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.