NORTON — A 47-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries when his motorcycle smashed into a tree in the eastern part of town late Friday afternoon.
The accident was reported about 4:20 p.m. on Leonard Street, just after a sharp curve and near the new business park being built in town.
“He was unconscious and unresponsive,” Fire Capt. Jason Robbins said of the cyclist, adding that an off-duty firefighter, Capt. Robert Wood, was traveling up Leonard and came across the accident.
“He was the first to arrive on the scene and he started lifesaving measures,” Robbins said.
The victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence. He was wearing a helmet, Robbins said.
Leonard Street runs from East Main Street (Route 123) to Plain Street, and the accident was toward Plain.
State police accident reconstruction experts were called in and the accident remains under investigation.
