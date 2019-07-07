WRENTHAM — A motorcyclist was airlifted to a Boston hospital after he was seriously injured in a crash late Sunday afternoon.
Fire Capt. Robert Harrison said a motorcycle with two people on board crashed into a traffic island and then struck a sign, seriously injuring the driver of the bike.
The accident was reported around 4:21 p.m. when the motorcycle, which was traveling on South Street (Route 1A,) was making a turn onto West Street, (Route 121,) also known as Wampum Corner, when he lost control and drove over a traffic island and then struck the sign.
The driver, a male in his 50’s, suffered serious injuries, Harrison said.
He was transported to a baseball field at King Phillip Regional High School and then flown by a medical helicopter to Boston Medical Center for treatment.
The passenger on the motorcycle suffered minor injuries, and was not transported, the captain said.
Norfolk Fire Department provided assistance at the landing zone for the medical helicopter and the Plainville Fire Department sent a second ambulance to treat the passenger.
