WRENTHAM — A 75-year-old Norwood man was fatally injured Tuesday after his motorcycle collided with a car on West Street (Route 121) at Cherry Street.
The man, whose name was not released pending notification of family, died at Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket, where he was taken after the 2 p.m. accident, Police Chief Bill McGrath said.
The motorcyclist was traveling north on West Street when he collided with a car attempting to turn left from West Street onto Cherry Street, McGrath said.
The driver of the car, a local woman in her 80s, was taken to Milford Regional Medical Center but was not seriously injured, he said.
Her name was not released by authorities.
The accident is being investigated by local police, state police accident reconstruction experts and detectives assigned to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.
No charges were immediately filed, according to McGrath.
West Street was closed for about 45 minutes before one lane of the two-lane road was reopened to traffic. The remaining lane was opened about a half-hour later.
Meanwhile in Norton, another motorcyclist was injured late Tuesday afternoon in a collision with a vehicle on Cobb Street.
The motorcyclist suffered a hand injury and was taken to the hospital, the fire department said.
