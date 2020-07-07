WRENTHAM -- A motorcycle rider was sent to the hospital with serious injuries Tuesday afternoon after he collided with a car on West Street (Route 121) at Cherry Street.
The man, who was not identified, was taken to Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket after the 2 p.m. accident.
The driver of the car, also unidentified, was taken to Milford Regional Medical Center in Milford but was not seriously hurt, police said.
The motorcyclist was traveling north on West Street when he collided with a car attempting to take a left onto Cherry Street, Police Chief Bill McGrath said.
West Street was closed for about 45 minutes before one lane of the two-lane road was reopened to traffic.
The cause of the accident is under investigation by local police and state police accident reconstruction experts.
Meanwhile, in Norton, another motorcyclist was injured late Tuesday afternoon in an accident with another vehicle on Cobb Street.
The cyclist suffered a hand injury and was taken to the hospital, the fire department said.
