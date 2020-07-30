NORTON — An elderly motorcyclist suffered serious injuries Thursday morning when he crashed while riding with an out-of-state group on Interstate 495, officials said.
The cyclist, believed to be in his 70s, was conscious but suffered “pretty serious but probably not life-threatening injuries,” Fire Capt. Michael Wilson said.
He was taken by ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.
The motorcycle group was from Oklahoma, it was learned.
“One just kind of lost control at a high rate of speed and went into the median strip,” Wilson said.
The victim, from Tulsa, indicated he was “hurt all over” but there were no obvious injuries, Wilson said.
The crash took place about 9:45 a.m. on 1-495 North between routes 123 and 140.
The accident caused a long traffic backup, and State Police responded as well.
