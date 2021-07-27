WRENTHAM -- A motorcyclist was seriously injured late Monday night in a crash with a car on Route 1.
The victim was taken to a Boston hospital by medical helicopter, according to Police Chief Bill McGrath.
The accident occurred about 10:10 p.m
The driver and passengers of the car were not injured, McGrath said.
Preliminary information indicated the motorcycle struck the rear of the car.
Plainville fire personnel assisted local police and fire officials.
The state police accident analysis and reconstruction section is assisting in the investigation into the cause of the crash.
