NORTH ATTLEBORO — From the Harley-Davidson store in Pawtucket, R.I., to the Elks Lodge in North Attleboro, 176 motorcycles filled the back roads of Seekonk, Rehoboth and Norton during the 26th annual Blackstone Valley HOGS Christmas Is For Kids toy run.
The Harley Owner’s Group was joined by eight other motorcycle groups, including the Minutemen HOGS of Dartmouth and the Ocean State HOGS, all of whom looked forward to the only charity ride of the year for the Blackstone Valley group.
Christmas Is For Kids director Kelly Fox and her group of “elves” were waiting for the HOGS at the Elks Lodge, where 11 bags of unwrapped toy donations were filled.
“For us, this is the beginning of Christmas Is For Kids,” Fox said. “In 26 years, it just gets more and more fun as we get to know more of the riders and officers, and feel like we’re part of their family.”
The collaboration between the Harley riders, Fox and her team is truly special to HOGS director Dave Paille.
“For us to be able to do this for over 20 years is incredible,” Paille said.
“We love riding our motorcycles and being able to give back and help the community. No kid should have to wake up and not have a gift under the Christmas tree. We love the passion (CIFK) has for helping the community.”
One rider and decade-long participant of the CIFK run, Mark Legere of Rehoboth, also enjoyed just being able to help others in need.
“I’ve been in that situation and needed help, and now that I’m in a better situation, the least I can do is come out and give back,” Legere said of the event.
The CIFK phone lines will open on Saturday, Nov. 23, at noon, with the drop-off center at 135 County St. opening on Monday, Nov. 25.
