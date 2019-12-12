NORTH ATTLEBORO — An alleged drunken driver was arrested Wednesday night on Route 1 after other motorists called to report an erratic driver, police said.
Marissa M. Hendrickson, 37, of Woonsocket, pleaded innocent Thursday in Attleboro District Court and is free on her own recognizance.
She was arrested about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday on the highway, in the area of Chestnut Street, according to police.
In addition, Plainville police are investigating her for three separate hit-and-run accidents involving property damage, according to police, but no charges were immediately filed.
Hendrickson’s car had minor scrapes and dents, police said, but no injuries were reported.
Plainville police contacted North Attleboro police in addition to two motorists, one of whom was following the defendant’s car, according to court records.
In addition to drunken driving, Hendrickson faces charges of driving to endanger, failing to drive within marked lanes and a red light violation.
Her case was continued to next month for a pretrial conference.
