NORTH ATTLEBORO — Police say a motorist whose car was struck over the weekend by an alleged drunken driver followed the vehicle for a quarter-mile and parked in front of it until police arrived.
The suspect, Cassandra J. Hayden, 24, of 61 West St., Attleboro, was allegedly more than three times the legal limit for intoxication when she was arrested about 11:45 p.m. Saturday.
She was held on $500 cash bail but freed on her own recognizance after pleading innocent Monday in Attleboro District Court.
She is accused of hitting another car stopped at a traffic light at Mount Hope and Elm streets before driving off on Commonwealth Avenue.
The other motorist followed Hayden until she stopped near Freeman Street, parking in front of her to prevent her from driving off before police arrived, authorities said.
No injuries were reported.
Hayden took a breath-alcohol test which police say registered .29 percent.
The legal limit is .08 percent.
In addition to drunken driving and leaving the scene, Hayden faces charges of driving with a suspended license and registration, driving an uninsured motor vehicle, driving to endanger and driving with an open container of alcohol.
Police say they found an empty nip liquor bottle and one full nip bottle in the car.
Her case was continued to March for a pretrial conference.
