PLAINVILLE — A car and a school bus collided on Messenger Street (Route 106) Monday afternoon, sending the car’s driver to the hospital for evaluation but leaving everyone on the bus uninjured, officials said.
The crash occurred just after 3 p.m. in the area of 9 Messenger St. The car was traveling west and the bus was going east, Police Chief James Floyd said.
Because Plainville fire officials were responding to several calls at the same time, Wrentham rescue personnel took the car’s driver to Rhode Island Hospital, Fire Chief Richard Ball said.
The bus was carrying six students home from St. Mary’s Sacred Heart School in North Attleboro. Neither the students nor the school bus driver were injured, Ball said.
The car hit with the side of the bus, striking and dislodging the rear wheels, Floyd said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to the police chief.
The accident occurred around the same time that firefighters were responding to a crash on Interstate 495 and a medical emergency at Sturdy Urgent Care at 60 Messenger St. in Plainville.
Ball said North Attleboro rescue personnel took a patient from the urgent care center to Sturdy.