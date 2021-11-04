NORTON — A Fall River woman lost control of her car and swerved off Bay Road into Lake Winnecunnet Thursday morning.
The 37-year-old woman was out of the car when rescue officials arrived and was later taken to Morton Hospital in Taunton as a precaution, Deputy Fire Chief Benton Keene said.
The cause of the 6 a.m. crash, which occurred in the area of the Chateau restaurant, is under investigation.
Keene said the car went about five feet into the water and only residual amount of fluids leaked. A firefighter donned a float suit and checked the vehicle for any other occupants and fluid leaks.
The temperature was 28 degrees about the time of the crash.
