WRENTHAM — It was two days after Valentine’s Day in 2008 when Irene Levesque had her heart broken.
Levesque went to her son’s apartment on the third floor of her Wrentham home and found him dead. It was minutes after her son’s friend left, and she suspects the friend gave her son the pain pills that killed him.
Michael Levesque, 27, a son, brother, uncle, animal lover and BMX bicycle racer, was one of the earliest casualties in what was later recognized as a national opioid epidemic.
Speaking to about two dozen people on Wrentham Common Thursday, which was International Overdose Awareness Day, Irene Levesque, 74, spoke of the stigma attached to the victims and survivors of the epidemic, a stigma that was even more prevalent when her son died.
“Stop crying. He used a drug,” Levesque recalled a friend telling her as she mourned her child.
On Thursday, Levesque was among several on the common wearing purple clothing — a color symbolic of recovery and healing — as they gathered to remember those lost to the epidemic and to talk about how to end the crisis.
The common was also dotted with 2,357 tiny purple flags representing the number of people who died last year of opioid-related deaths.
When asked about the support that wasn’t available when her son died, Levesque said she was pleased to see the turnout and the change in attitude toward victims and their families.
“I feel like my son has not been forgotten. No child should die in vain. We have to bring more awareness and take that shame out,” Levesque said.
More work needs to be done to create more awareness and to punish those who distribute lethal narcotics by enacting tougher laws and creating a registry for distributors similar to the sex offender registry, she said.
The event in Wrentham was organized by the SAFE Coalition and Healthy KP and was the first leg of a moving memorial that also stopped in Norfolk, Medway, Millis and Franklin on Thursday.
Although they have held memorials in Franklin over the last three years, this year was the first time the groups held a moving memorial, Jennifer Knight-Levine, CEP and co-founder of the SAFE Coalition, said.
In addition to a table with photos of area residents who have died of opioid poisoning, there were also tables where people could get pamphlets about the groups and other support information.
Noting a #2069 sign on the common, Knight-Levin said it marked the number of people who died of opioid-related deaths in 2018. The number rose to 2,357 last year.
“We all still have much to do,” Knight-Levin said.
The increase in substance use disorders in Massachusetts remains one of the most challenging issues for the state. The number who died last year represents a 9% increase from the pre-pandemic high in 2016 and a 3% hike over 2021 overdose deaths, according to state statistics.
Jeffrey Wencus, 70, whose son, 33-year-old son Jeffrey, died of an overdose in 2017, said the statistics are more than just frightening numbers. “They are all our sons and daughters. They are kids. They are not zombies. They are children,” Wencus said.
Changing the stigma about opioid addiction, Wencus said, will help those with substance abuse disorder get back their self-esteem and maintain their recovery.
“It’s a disorder. It’s not a choice,” Wencus said.
In observance of Overdose Awareness Day, many buildings and bridges have been lit in purple, and candlelight vigils are being held in communities throughout the state.
Gov. Maura Healey was among those who planted more than 22,000 purple flags on Boston Common commemorating Massachusetts residents who have died from overdoses in the past decade.
“Overdose Awareness Day serves as a solemn reminder of the lives lost, families torn apart, and communities devastated by the scourge of opioids,” Healey said in a statement.
“Our commonwealth remains unrelenting in its determination to find effective solutions to substance use disorders, provide support to those affected, and save lives. We will not let up until we bring an end to this devastating epidemic,” she said.
