The Attleboro health department needs a WiFi hotspot to facilitate an outreach program. Someone in Plainville needs a metal detector to search for a lost ring. A family in town for a funeral needs a scanner to digitize photos for the service. All of them get their items at the same place — local libraries.
For years, libraries across the country have been expanding their circulation to include obscure and miscellaneous equipment, and those in the Attleboro area are no exception. These “libraries of things,” or “stuffbraries,” can include everything from yard games to a thermal leak detector, from PlayStations to educational items for children — and they can all be borrowed for free with a library card.
“These are just small things that can make people’s lives easier,” Attleboro’s library Director Amy Rhilinger said.
Most of the libraries in the local Southeastern Automated Integrated Library Services (SAILS) network, maintain some version of a stuffbrary. Many, like the one in Attleboro, have been around for almost a decade; while others, like Mansfield, have opened recently, beginning to lend items just last year.
Depending on the size and scope of each stuffbrary, as well as community demand, the items they stock vary. But across the SAILS system, there is a wide variety of items to borrow, from technology to home improvement tools to crafts, which are generally offered for one or two weeks, location depending, with a SAILS library card.
Libraries aren’t the first place someone might think to borrow home improvement items, particularly instead of purchasing or renting from a hardware store. However, given that libraries have been in the business of loaning items for as long as they’ve existed, maybe it should be.
“A lot of the stuffbrary items are things that people might not necessarily want to purchase on their own,” Libby O’Neill, Norfolk’s library director, said. “They can try it out before they decide, or it could be something that they don’t have use for beyond a week.”
Items like a telescope, metal detector, or even a giant version of Jenga, may not be things that people want to invest in permanently, but for a night of stargazing, a day at the beach, or a weekend summer party, can be more convenient than a purchase or even a rental.
And the items in each collection are inspired by the needs and requests of the community. For example, Darcy Bramley, Mansfield’s circulation supervisor, said the way they’ve decided to stock their collection has been influenced by the climate of COVID-19.
“We need to get a feel for what the folks of Mansfield are looking for, and right now that seems to be something fun,” Bramley said. “Given the way that things have been with COVID, it is nice to relax and learn how to knit, or play a game with your family.”
On the other hand, Lee Parker, Norton’s library director, has found that “based on the demand of the community,” it has been best to prioritize Chromebooks and WiFi hotspots, which have been consistently popular with their patrons, particularly during power outages.
Other libraries have found that specific events or groups keep people coming back for items, like the presence of a local ukulele circle in Plainville which drives people to try out the instrument, or increased use of the projector on Super Bowl weekend.
But meeting the needs of their community is not just an inventory issue, in fact, it seems to be the driving force behind most of the stuffbrarys in the area. Patrons can request items for the library to stock. Most libraries are happy to take suggestions for items to loan out, whether that be through a phone call, or request forms on their website.
But beyond that, the role that libraries play in their communities lends itself well to making items which might otherwise be unattainable accessible to many people.
“Libraries have been a pretty special place in communities where…you can get access to things for free that you can’t get anywhere else,” according to Zeb Wimsatt, head of Mansfield library’s youth services.
For many patrons, libraries are not just places to get books or read, they are refuges.
Libraries are places “where people go to stay cool in the summer and stay warm in the winter…a place for clean water…access to electricity and the internet,” Wimsatt said.
And with a stuffbrary, the borrower gets free access to items that may otherwise be too expensive to invest in, bridging a gap for some people between wanting an item, like the Nintendo Switch a child has been begging for, or needing one, like internet access to a job, and the ability to pay for it.
The stuffbrary, Rhilinger said, “lets people try new things, and it also lets them know that libraries are here to help them, whatever the need is in the community.”
Although they are a new and seemingly unorthodox idea, as the world and the library’s role in it changes, stuffbraries are the latest way that libraries can continue their history of serving their communities.
“It may seem a little funny at first, but in the long run it isn’t really that far-fetched for libraries to expand like this, offering other tools and services,” Wimsatt said.