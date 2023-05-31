ATTLEBORO — Capron Park Zoo has about $477,000 worth of work to be done to bring it up to snuff — or perhaps a lot more.
The figure was revealed Tuesday at the weekly meeting of the task force assigned to bring the zoo’s finances under control.
But the number, city officials say, is not complete. A number of estimates have not yet been obtained, which could easily double, triple or quadruple the cost.
One of those, the replacement of the pavilion building and demolition of the current structure, would easily blow past the number to one probably in the millions of dollars.
Other expensive projects include the replacement of furnaces in the Nocturnal Building and Rain Forest Building.
Another potentially expensive project would be the installation of ducts, insulation and air conditioning in the Sadler Building.
Task Force Chairman Kevin Dumas, a former mayor of Attleboro, said a chart showing all the work that needs to be done should be complete next week.
He recommended that a funding source be included in a new chart and that the projects be prioritized.
There are a variety of funding sources, including the zoo’s revolving account, grants, city funds, loans and capital campaigns for very expensive projects like the replacement of the pavilion building.
“We need to do some serious fund-raising,” Dumas said. “That would be mission number one. It’s a very high priority.”
Dumas also asked what projects need to be done in order to receive accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.
In addition, some projects need to be done to satisfy requirements of the federal Department of Agricultural. A USDA license is a prerequisite for the accreditation.
Dumas also asked for a separate chart for electrical and fire alarm improvements.
He urged zoo officials to bring everything up to date.
“We need to identify what needs to be done now,” he said. “We have to catch this stuff up.”
All told, the zoo has about a $1.1 million operating budget for fiscal year 2024.
Mayor Cathleen DeSimone appointed the task force to get the zoo’s finances in order after she discovered that it did not have enough money to complete the fiscal year, which ends June 30.
Earlier this year, the city council appropriated $470,000 to supplement the zoo’s budget, which will fund it through the end of the year and into next year.
The money came from American Rescue Plan Act cash.
The zoo had been running deficits since fiscal year 2017, but the problem was made plain in FY 2020 when it lost $414,124, the most ever. That’s when the coronavirus pandemic hit, forcing the zoo to close for months.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
