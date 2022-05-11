ATTLEBORO -- Firefighters quickly doused a fire Wednesday morning that started outside a John Street apartment house and spread inside into a storage area.
The fire at 8 John St. is believed to have started in leaves and mulch from a discarded cigarette but the cause remains under investigation, Deputy Fire Chief Tim Birch said.
The fire was reported shortly before 8 a.m. and was knocked down in about 15 minutes. It damaged boards on the porch and melted vinyl siding, according to Birch.
Three people live on the second-floor of the house but only one person was home at the time of the fire.
A neighbor alerted the resident about the fire, allowing the woman to get out safely, and attempted to put the fire out before firefighters arrived, Birch said.
No one was injured and the home is still habitable, according to the deputy fire chief.
The first floor of the house is vacant.
Dry and windy conditions helped fuel the fire and at least a half-dozen other small mulch and brush fires started by discarded cigarettes in the last few days, Birch said.
“Cigarette butts are the main culprit,” he said.
On Tuesday, city firefighters doused mulch fires at Stop & Shop on Route 1 in South Attleboro and at The Home Depot at Bristol Place on Route 1A and at Emory and Brook streets.
Firefighters have also put out small brush fires on Interstate 95 and at Sensata Technologies on Pleasant Street.
On Monday, a large brush fire at World War I Memorial Park off Elmwood Street in North Attleboro forced officials to temporarily close the park.