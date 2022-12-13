REHOBOTH -- A multi-vehicle crash Tuesday caused a traffic backup on Interstate 195 West during the morning commuter rush.
There were no reports of serious injury.
The Rehoboth fire department said six vehicles were involved in the crash in the area of the Barney Avenue overpass and urged motorists to avoid the area in a social media post.
Traffic was backed up for about four miles to around Route 136.
Seekonk fire officials and Rehoboth police also responded to the crash, which was reported just before 8 a.m.
State police are investigating.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
