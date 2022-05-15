MANSFIELD — It’s not often that a humble town meeting article raises the interest of the American Civil Liberties Union.
But a proposal for Thursday’s town meeting that had intended to ban the teaching of “divisive concepts” on race and sexuality in local public schools was the topic of a six-page letter from the Massachusetts chapter of the group that challenged it “as sharply at odds with free speech protections” in the state and federal constitutions.
Town officials have ruled that proposal out of order on multiple legal grounds but have also said that procedural actions on town meeting floor could still force a vote in spite of that.
Along with the ACLU missive attacking the proposed article on First Amendment grounds, attorneys for the town’s school committee have also warned that adopting the measure and its provision providing for punishing teachers or administrators who ignored the ban could violate the town’s contract with its teachers’ unions.
And at least one private attorney also weighed in, saying the proposed article would result in “expensive long-term litigation, directly costing Mansfield taxpayers.”
Finally, the town’s own legal representative, Town Counsel Paul DeRensis, after earlier saying that, while the article was “problematic,” removing it from the town meeting warrant would be an “extreme step,” now says the article “was inconsistent with state law” and should be ruled out of order.
The letters were part of a package of material emailed to The Sun Chronicle Friday by Town Manager Kevin Dumas following Wednesday’s public review of articles for the spring town meeting where he said the proposal, listed on the town meeting warrant as Article 20, would not be taken up by voters. Also ruled out of order on procedural grounds was another citizen petition article that would have allowed voters to recall officials on appointed boards in the same way as elected officials.
At that meeting, broadcast on local cable TV, Dumas said that Robert O’Connell, the retired local attorney who had drafted the “divisive concepts” article, had told him in person and via email that he wanted it withdrawn. Dumas told The Sun Chronicle O’Connell did not give a reason. Contacted last week after the town warrant review, O’Connell repeated several times that he would have no further comment on Article 20.
Friday, Dumas’s office released a statement stating that “it is important to note that there are many procedural actions that can be taken at Town Meeting. However, motions to adopt will not be in order per the Town Moderator for Article 19 ... and Article 20....” but adds that the matter is not closed. Voters should be aware “that there could be action taken which could force a vote to take place,” and urges voters to attend Thursday’s meeting.
If the proposal does come up for debate, the letters have provided potential opponents with multiple legal arguments.
Jordan Wilcox, a local attorney who said he was addressing the issue as a private citizen and taxpayer, noted in a long email to the select board and town manager, that not only would the proposed bylaw open the town to expensive lawsuits, but that it was evidently written to avoid being classified as a bylaw and subject to review by the Attorney General. He also questions how such a ban would be enforced and cites other legal and procedural issues with the proposal.
The ACLU of Massachusetts in its letter refers to the attempt by a group of citizens to place on the state ballot a referendum that would have proscribed teaching lessons to any public school student “with the specific intent of making any such students feel personally responsible, at fault or liable, either individually or as a member of a racial or ethnic group, for the actions or omissions of others.”
The ACLU attorney, Jessica Lewis, points out that Attorney General Maura Healey denied the petition on free speech and procedural grounds because its wording was so vague.
(The ACLU also takes issue with an article on Thursday’s warrant regulating signs on town property as impacting free speech. Dumas told The Sun Chronicle that’s a misinterpretation of the bylaw amendment.)
Among the provisions in the three-page proposed “divisive concepts” article would have been a ban on teaching that “an individual, by virtue of sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, or national origin, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.” It also would have barred teachers from claiming that the country, the state, or the town of Mansfield is inherently racist or sexist.
A teacher or school administrator violating that ban could have faced discipline and school committee members allowing that violation would have been subject to recall, the article said.
The proposal sparked lively debate on the opinion pages of The Sun Chronicle after the paper published a story about it March 17.
Some letters to the editor accused O’Connell of attempting to stifle discussion about uncomfortable subjects in the nation’s history. In reply, O’Connell said nothing in the bylaw would have curbed talking about those topics but would only have forbidden teachers from attempting to indoctrinate students.
While O’Connell did not use the term “critical race theory” in the warrant article, he did mention it on his Facebook page while defending the proposal.
The theory, widely known as “CRT,” is taught mostly at the graduate level and argues racism is embedded in American laws and other institutions. It’s become a byword in conservative media for a variety of classroom lessons that deal with the history of race and slavery in America.
While similar legislation has been proposed and adopted at the state level around the country, the local version would quite likely have been a first at the local level in Massachusetts. The ACLU of Massachusetts said it had not seen similar laws proposed at town meetings elsewhere.
Town meeting will take up the rest of the articles, including the town and school budgets, starting at 7 p.m. Thursday at the high school. Under Mansfield open town meeting, any registered voter may attend, speak and vote at the meeting.