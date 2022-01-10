SEEKONK — More than 10% of the town’s workforce has been out due to the coronavirus this month, leaving it shorthanded, officials say.
There were 26 of 205 town employees not working last week because of testing positive or for quarantining purposes, Town Administrator Shawn Cadime said.
“The 26 employees are still out and we don’t have any new cases,” Cadime said Monday.
The staffing shortages prompted local officials last week to close all town buildings, including the public safety building, to the public through at least the end of January.
Seekonk has one of the highest coronavirus rates in The Sun Chronicle area and one of the lowest vaccination rates.
Those needing to do business with town offices are advised to contact the appropriate office by phone or email.
For high priority and emergency business with the town, in-person visits will be accommodated via appointments, town officials said.
If people need to go to the police station to file a report, call 508-336-8123 and, upon arrival, an officer will speak to them outside the building.
For more information, visit www.seekonk-ma.gov.
For those concerned about tax payments or dropping off documents, a drop box is located at the front door to town hall.
