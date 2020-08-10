REHOBOTH -- The state’s highest court Monday upheld the first-degree murder conviction of Kimberly Peno, a local mother who fatally beat her 2-year-old son after a night of binging on beer and cocaine in 2010.
The state Supreme Judicial Court agreed some of the prejudicial evidence of Peno’s prior conduct should not have been admitted at her 2015 trial. However, the court said the prosecution had other compelling evidence against Peno, including her own statements implicating herself in the death of her son Timothy.
The court also declined to exercise its supervisory authority to grant a new trial or reduce the verdict.
Peno, 48, who had a history of mental health issues and drug and alcohol abuse, is serving a life sentence without the chance of parole.
Peno, who did not testify at her trial, argued that her husband Joseph was responsible for Timothy’s death. Joseph Peno pleaded guilty to child endangerment with three years of probation in return for his testimony against his wife.
Peno, who was pregnant at the time with another child, beat Timothy at their Blanding Street home after binging on beer and cocaine in March 2010. Joseph was asleep on another floor in the house.
Timothy later died at Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence from a fractured skull and suffered bruises and other injuries.
He was born suffering from drug withdrawal and fetal alcohol syndrome and was immediately placed in foster care. But he was given back to Peno about eight months before he was killed. The couple also had a younger son.
Her appellate lawyer, Robert Shaw of Cambridge, argued that, among other things, the trial judge improperly allowed prejudicial testimony about Peno’s abuse of alcohol and drugs while she was pregnant with Timothy to depict her as a “bad mother.”
The SJC, in a 46-page decision written by Justice Barbara Lenk, agreed with some of Shaw’s arguments, but said they were not persuaded that the jury was swayed by inadmissible evidence in the face of other compelling evidence against Peno.
In addition to implicating herself in the crime, the court cited testimony from police corroborated by a video of Peno attempting to hide her swollen right hand while she was being questioned. Her husband had no injuries to his hands.
“We agree that some of the challenged evidence, specifically evidence pertaining to the defendant's prenatal care, and Timothy's developmental complications at birth and while in foster care, should not have been admitted,” Lenk wrote.
The court also agreed that the prosecutor's reliance on that evidence in closing arguments was improper. “While these errors are troubling, and the question is a close one, ultimately we discern no reason to disturb the verdict,” Lenk wrote.
The court also declined to reduce the verdict or order a new trial based on 1,000 pages of mostly 26 years of Peno’s mental health records submitted on appeal but were not before the jury.
The court noted that Peno’s trial lawyer opted not to pursue a defense of diminished mental capacity and instead decided to argue that Joseph Peno was responsible for the murder. Peno, the court said, can ask for a new trial in superior court.
