NORTH ATTLEBORO — A Medford man charged with murder over the weekend after the bodies of a married couple were found in a storage unit in Brighton was nabbed by state police on Interstate 295.

Leonid Volkov, 37, of Medford, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado U-Haul rental pickup truck when he was stopped about 5:30 p.m. Friday on I-295 North prior to the I-95 exit, according to a state police report.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.