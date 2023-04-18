NORTH ATTLEBORO — A Medford man charged with murder over the weekend after the bodies of a married couple were found in a storage unit in Brighton was nabbed by state police on Interstate 295.
Leonid Volkov, 37, of Medford, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado U-Haul rental pickup truck when he was stopped about 5:30 p.m. Friday on I-295 North prior to the I-95 exit, according to a state police report.
Following arraignment in Somerville District Court Tuesday, Volkov was ordered held without bail after an innocent plea was entered on his behalf to one count each of murder and larceny from a building.
He is charged with killing Kiryl Schukin, 37, whose dismembered body was found in a rubber bin in the storage unit. The body of Pavel Vekshin, 28, was also found in a rubber bin in the unit, according to prosecutors.
A spokeswoman for Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan said Monday additional charges are expected to be filed.
Volkov knew the couple, who were also of Medford and were stabbed multiple times. Their bodies were found just before midnight Friday when police executed a search warrant at the storage unit, Ryan said at a press conference Sunday.
At the time he was stopped, Volkov was under investigation by Medford police and state police detectives assigned to the Middlesex County district attorney’s office.
He was cited by Trooper Jeremy Dellecese of the Foxboro state police barracks and was booked at the barracks on a charge of driving without a license, according to the state police report.
Volkov, a native of Estonia, told state police he had a driver’s license from his native country, according to the report.
During a press conference Sunday, Ryan said Schukin had been a guarantor on the lease for Volkov’s apartment in Medford. After some type of dispute, Schukin refused to continue as guarantor on the lease extension, resulting in Volkov’s eviction, she said.
Evidence, including bleach and rubber gloves found inside the storage unit, allegedly linked Volkov to the bodies.
Friends and co-workers of the couple reported them missing March 30. Schukin was last seen alive a day earlier in a U-Haul rental truck with Volkov, according to Ryan.
A person believed to be Volkov was seen on video entering and leaving the victims’ building in the days following the last time Vekshin and Schukin were seen alive, according to the district attorney.
