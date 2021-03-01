MANSFIELD -- An arrest warrant has been issued for a Connecticut homicide suspect who allegedly stole an SUV from a local car dealership.
Qinxuan Pan, 29, is wanted in the Feb. 6 killing of Kevin Jiang, a Yale University graduate student who was found lying outside his car on a New Haven street with multiple gunshot wounds.
New Haven police obtained a murder warrant Friday. Pan was previously a person of interest wanted for questioning in the killing.
Pan is believed to be staying in the Atlanta area and should be considered armed and dangerous, Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Matthew Duffy said.
The U.S. Marshals Service has offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to his location and arrest.
Pan is also wanted for allegedly stealing an SUV on the day of the killing.
He allegedly posed as a customer who wanted to buy the vehicle from a Mansfield car salesman.
Pan is suspected of changing the dealer plate on the vehicle and driving to Connecticut to commit the killing.
Jiang, 26, an Army veteran and Army National Guard member, had recently gotten engaged to be married.
