FOXBORO — It had been a hot trend, businesses offering drinks while adults painted. But now Muse Paintbar finds itself fighting for its financial life.
Muse, which has a location in Patriot Place off Route 1, is about $14 million in debt and has been placed into receivership, according to federal court documents.
The company offers painting classes with food, beer and wine, and offers such classes as Girls Night Out and other special events.
It has 29 locations in eight states, including Foxboro and Providence, according to its website.
The locations remain open.
Chatham Capital Management, a lender, asked the court to appoint a receiver to manage Muse Paintbar after it reportedly failed to make loan payments in June, July and August.
Chatham said Muse owes nearly $14 million and has received default and eviction notices from landlords.
Katie Goodman of GGG Partners was appointed Aug. 30 as receiver, and given control over the company’s assets and operations.
Muse has been active with local fundraisers, including for the Hockomock YMCA’s Reach Out for Youth and Families Campaign, which provides funding for the YMCA’s community service initiatives such as scholarships, summer camp, child care and teen programs for families in need.
When the New England Patriots marched to the Super Bowl last February, Muse Paintbar offered a special Patriots-themed paint session to paint Tom Brady.
Muse was founded in 2012, has about 300 employees, and has been planning to open two new outlets in Virginia.
