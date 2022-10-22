ATTLEBORO — A New Hampshire woman arrested two years ago when state police stopped a car and found four pounds of marijuana and other drugs has pleaded guilty in Attleboro District Court.
Christina M. Stratton, 33, of Manchester, was sentenced Tuesday to two years’ probation to drug conspiracy and drug possession charges and was ordered to stay away from a co-defendant, according to court records.
Stratton was a passenger in a BMW that was stopped by state police on Interstate 95 in North Attleboro around 2 a.m. on Dec. 8, 2020.
She was also initially charged with weapons charges related to a loaded 9mm pistol found in the car but those charges were previously dismissed after her lawyer, Peter Tekkippe of Attleboro, argued there was no evidence she knew the gun was in the car.
Similar drug and weapons charges against the driver, Antonio Clough, 39, also of Manchester, are pending. He is wanted on a court-issued arrest warrant after he failed to make a court appearance in September.
