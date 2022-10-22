ATTLEBORO — A New Hampshire woman arrested two years ago when state police stopped a car and found four pounds of marijuana and other drugs has pleaded guilty in Attleboro District Court.

Christina M. Stratton, 33, of Manchester, was sentenced Tuesday to two years’ probation to drug conspiracy and drug possession charges and was ordered to stay away from a co-defendant, according to court records.

