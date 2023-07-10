NORFOLK — Police have released the name of the driver who died at an area hospital following a single-car crash Friday.
The victim, identified Monday as Pamela Stone, 54, of Taunton, was driving a car that struck a tree at Seekonk and Needham streets about 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to Police Chief Timothy Heinz.
“On behalf of the Norfolk Police Department, we would like to extend our condolences to the family and friends of Pamela Stone. We wish them comfort in their time of mourning,” Heinz said in a statement.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by local police and the state police collision analysis and reconstruction unit.
