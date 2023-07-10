Norfolk MVA
A police officer surveys the scene of a fatal crash Friday morning in Norfolk.

NORFOLK — Police have released the name of the driver who died at an area hospital following a single-car crash Friday.

The victim, identified Monday as Pamela Stone, 54, of Taunton, was driving a car that struck a tree at Seekonk and Needham streets about 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to Police Chief Timothy Heinz.

