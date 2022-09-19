ATTLEBORO -- The victims in a fatal single-car crash Sunday have been identified by authorities as Michael Ward, 19, and Benjamin Kelley, 18.
The 2022 Attleboro High School graduates died after the 2006 Infiniti G35 in which they were traveling crashed into a tree on West Street near South Avenue about 4:20 a.m. Sunday.
Their names were released Monday morning by the Bristol County district attorney’s office, which is assisting Attleboro police and state police in the investigation into the cause of the crash.
A make-shift memorial for the Attleboro men, who graduated in June, has grown at the site of the crash near the Attleboro water treatment plant.
The school department has arranged for support for those impacted by the tragedy. Trained staff will be available to support students, parents and school personnel.
The men were traveling south on South Avenue and went across the center line and off the road on West Street where the car struck the tree, Police Chief Kyle Heagney said.
The car broke apart on impact, according to Heagney and a spokesman for the district attorney’s office.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation but speed appears to be a factor, the officials said.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
The car was registered to Ward but authorities are still investigating to determine who was driving, according Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office, said.
The accident occurred near the scene of a fiery crash last month that killed Terrance Elder, 55, of Stoughton, and injured a passenger.
Elder, part owner of Triple Play Car Wash in South Attleboro, lost control of his car and crashed into a tree off South Avenue near West Street.
Speed was also considered a factor in that crash, according to authorities.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.