Fatal Crash Attleboro 3
Flowers and a baseball bat were left at the scene of a fatal car crash Sunday at South Avenue and West Street in Attleboro.

 Dave DeMelia For The Sun Chronicle

ATTLEBORO -- The victims in a fatal single-car crash Sunday have been identified by authorities as Michael Ward, 19, and Benjamin Kelley, 18.

The 2022 Attleboro High School graduates died after the 2006 Infiniti G35 in which they were traveling crashed into a tree on West Street near South Avenue about 4:20 a.m. Sunday.

