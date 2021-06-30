WRENTHAM — An equipment failure at the National Grid substation in the south end of town caused a power failure Tuesday that affected almost 400 customers for two hours during a sweltering heat wave.
The company switched circuits and replaced the part to restore power, a National Grid spokesperson said Wednesday.
The power failure occurred about 2 p.m. Tuesday and affected 355 customers in Wrentham and another 34 in Plainville. Power was restored at about 4 p.m., according to National Grid.
In April, an equipment failure at the substation caused over 5,800 customers to lose power in Wrentham, Plainville, Foxboro and Franklin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.