The National Weather Service is conducting a survey of residents who experienced the tornadoes in southern New England on Friday.
The survey is about two dozen questions and is online at bit.ly/45FH9Q9
An EF-1 tornado struck an area of Mendon Road and Lindsey Acres before continuing into West Mansfield with wind speeds estimated at between 80 mph and 90 mph, according to the weather service.
No one was injured but homes and property sustained damage, officials said.
EF-1 tornadoes have winds between 86 mph and 110 mph.
The weather service says it is conducting the survey to understand public response to hazardous weather events in order to improve how weather information is disseminated to the public. Identities will remain anonymous and the survey does not ask any personal identifiable information.
Questions include how residents found out about the tornado warning and what they did during the incident.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
