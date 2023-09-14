The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday that a tornado did pass through part of North Attleboro on Wednesday after all.
An apparent funnel cloud also was sighted in the area of Route 1 in Plainville but wasn’t believed to have touched the ground.
A weather service storm survey team visited North Attleboro on Thursday and determined a low scale EF-0 tornado with estimated winds of 75 mph and a length of just 370 feet, about as long as a football field, hit a rural part of town just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Tree damage consistent with a twister was found off Ellis Road, south of High Street. Ellis runs from Route 120 to High Street in the west end of North Attleboro.
“The tree damage was limited to the tops of three trees having been twisted off and lofted into nearby pasture,” the storm report said. “After speaking with the homeowners they described seeing the sheets of rain change direction before seeking shelter in their basement.”
Country View Farm off Ellis and High Street sustained tree damage.
“We would like to thank North Attleboro police department, the North Attleboro fire department, and the department of public works for all of their assistance with our little tornado,” the farm Thursday night said on social media where it posted a photo of tree damage. “Everyone is fine. The animals are all good and clean up can begin.”
A few minutes before the tornado swept in, Kari Phaneuf took a photo of dark clouds at New Generation Equestrian at 15 Ellis Road.
Phaneuf said she figured it was either a tornado or a microburst, which are straight line winds sometimes mistaken for a tornado.
The weather service survey team also stopped off in the northwestern section of Rhode Island and eastern Connecticut.
Besides North Attleboro, the Norton-based weather service experts confirmed tornado damage in Foster, Glocester, and Lincoln, R.I. as well as Killingly, Conn.
The survey team concluded four tornadoes, three rated EF-1 with estimated maximum wind speeds of 100 mph, struck the region.
The North Attleboro tornado was the last of the four twisters and the weakest.
It was part of strong thunderstorms that had moved into town from the Cumberland area of Rhode Island.
While damage was minimal in North Attleboro, there was significant tree and utility wire damage in northwest Rhode Island.
The National Weather Service said the first tornado touched down in Connecticut near Killingly, removed shingles from a two-story home and uprooted trees. The tornado was on the ground for 10 minutes, moved northeast and crossed into Rhode Island before dissipating in Foster.
A second tornado, also with winds of 100 mph, touched down in a wooded area of Gloucester. It snapped or uprooted an estimated 75 or more trees, traveling northeast before dissipating over an open field, meteorologists said.
The third tornado had a path length of around a quarter of a mile, touching down in Lincoln. It was on the ground for an estimated four minutes, the weather service said.
“The tornado uprooted a large tree and damaged an estimated 20-foot by 30-foot section of roof on a building,” the weather service said.
The Attleboro area was under two different tornado warnings late Wednesday afternoon into the early night.
There were images of dark rotating clouds taken in several towns in Rhode Island, and the weather service Wednesday night believed a tornado may have touched down in the northwest part of the state.
But there had been no initial reports of a tornado in North Attleboro.
Just last month, though, a relatively weak tornado moved through North Attleboro and Mansfield, causing some damage in those towns.
Wednesday’s storms also brought several inches of rain, and flash flood watches and warnings had been issued for the Attleboro area.
It was already saturated from Monday’s storms which flooded Attleboro and North Attleboro.
In North Attleboro, Chestnut Street was flooded between South Washington Street and Route 1, with DPW assistance requested.
The Attleboro Water Department recorded just .58 inches, but there were reports of 3.3 inches in Wrentham and 2.4 inches in Franklin.