NORTH CLOUDS

Kari Phaneuf sent in this photo she took of dark clouds at New Generation Equestrian on Ellis Road in North Attleboro a few minutes before a tornado swept in Wednesday.

The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday that a tornado did pass through part of North Attleboro on Wednesday after all.

An apparent funnel cloud also was sighted in the area of Route 1 in Plainville but wasn’t believed to have touched the ground.