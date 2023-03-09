Area customers who get their natural gas from Eversource will see about a 10% reduction in their bills, according to the state Department of Public Utilities.
The DPU said it has approved a reduction in the base rate for gas charged by Eversource and National Grid as of March 1.
DPU attributed the gas rate decrease to forecasts for customer usage as well as changes market prices.
The savings will take place through May, when new seasonal rates will go into effect, DPU said.
Seven of the 10 area communities in The Sun Chronicle area are served by Eversource. Those communities are Attleboro, Foxboro, Mansfield, Norfolk, Norton, Rehoboth and Seekonk.
North Attleboro and Plainville are served by Liberty Utilities and Wrentham is served by multiple providers.
In February, DPU approved rate cuts for the customers of Liberty Utilities.
On average, the changes will result in a monthly bill decrease of about 4%-5% for a typical residential heating customer, according to DPU.
Massachusetts has some of the highest energy costs in the nation and consumer advocates say the higher prices this winter were particularly hard on low- and even middle-income households.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.