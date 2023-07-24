ATTLEBORO — The New England Revolution paid tribute last weekend to Olivia Knighton, the Coelho Middle School student who died last week in a boating accident in South Carolina.
The tribute was held before an away game against the New York Red Bulls in Harrison, N.J.
“We are so thankful for everyone’s continued prayers, love and support for our angel,” the girl’s father, Brad Knighton, a Revs coach and former goaltender for the team, said on Twitter Saturday.
Knighton thanked both teams and the league for the pregame tribute to his 11-year-old daughter, who was a fixture around the Revs.
“You’re always with us, Olivia,” tweeted the team, whose players wore black armbands on their jerseys.
Grief counselors were available at Coelho on Monday for anyone affected by the fifth grader’s death.
The boating accident occurred last Wednesday in Little River, S.C., north of Myrtle Beach.
Last week, Principal Andrew Boles remembered Knighton as “a wonderful young lady” who “always had a smile on her face.” She loved art class, was a good student and had a “ton of friends,” Boles said.
The girl was one of 12 people on a 23-foot boat that was rocked by a large wake caused by another boat on the Intracoastal Waterway, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said.
Nine of the boat’s passengers, including Olivia, were thrown overboard. She was hit by a propeller but no one else was injured, according to the agency.
The accident remains under investigation.
The Revs played the Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena for both teams’ debut in the 2023 Leagues Cup. They fought to a draw but the Red Bulls won 4-2 in a penalty kick shootout.
