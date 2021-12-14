ATTLEBORO -- Pleasant Street Rest Home is just a stone’s throw from 150 Pleasant St., where a homeless shelter is slated to be built next year.
Four residents of the rest home were gathered at a sunny spot out back when a Sun Chronicle reporter happened by on Tuesday.
The reporter was looking for people to talk to about the shelter, construction of which is expected to start in early 2022.
And they were happy to share.
The shelter will be tucked between an O’Reilly Auto Parts store at 154 Pleasant and the Church of God at 146 Pleasant, with a residential neighborhood to its rear on Foley Street.
The $4 million, three-floor shelter will have 40 beds, 18 emergency beds on the first floor and 22 long-term beds on the second and third floors.
The one-third acre site is currently occupied by a two-story medical building that will be razed to make way for the shelter.
Knocking on the doors of homes on Foley Street produced minimal results, but the group resting and chatting outside the rest home were happy to talk on a sunny but chilly December afternoon.
The consensus was the shelter is a good thing.
And they should know.
They all said they were homeless at some point in their lives.
They all have warm beds at night now and if the afternoon chill gets to be too much, they can duck back inside.
One member of the group, Chuck Charest, was very familiar with the problems associated with being homeless.
“Homelessness is a cycle,” he said. “Once you get into it, it’s hard to get out of it.”
Charest said he can’t read or write, but he seemed to know very well the subject about which he was talking.
He said he’s been homeless.
He remembers the cold winter days of sitting in a Dunkin’ Donuts, sipping coffee and hoping he wouldn’t get kicked out.
“You’re sitting in Dunkin Donuts trying to keep warm until you get thrown out,” he said. “Sometimes you don’t have enough money for coffee.”
He would seek out local homeless shelters at night, but sometimes there was no room at the inn.
Some shelters have limited space and if you don’t get there in time, the beds are full and you get left out in the cold, he said.
Charest said shelters are needed, but help within them is needed, too.
There needs to be people to teach those who are homeless how to break the cycle and the state needs to help with that, he said.
“When you’re homeless you lose hope,” Charest said. “If you don’t know where to go, it’s tough to get off the street.”
As it happens the state is helping with the shelter by providing cash.
And there are non-profit agencies that will be helping those who are sheltered to do exactly what Charest said — break the cycle.
Those agencies include Father Bill’s & Mainspring out of Brockton and Catholic Social Services out of Fall River.
Charest did note that not all the homeless are necessarily good citizens, so there could be a spot of trouble from time to time.
When addictions to alcohol and drugs are involved, trouble can ensue, he said.
And the homeless definitely have those.
Gina Machado said she’s been homeless in the “middle of winter” but was able to find shelter at Samaritan House in Taunton.
It provided a warm bed at night and some food, but she and her fellow homeless could not stay during the day.
“You had to get up at 5 to leave,” Machado said. “It wasn’t easy.”
She and the others remembered seeking shelter at the public library, where they could stay the day.
Roberta Delellis, once homeless herself, was leaning on a walker and listening intently.
And she had an idea.
“They should turn empty buildings into shelters,” she said. “Everybody deserves a bed at night.”
And then there was William Callahan, who survived a three-story fall and is lucky to be alive.
But he’s recovered and looked and sounded hale and hearty.
His homeless time was during the summer, which made it a little easier.
“In wintertime it’s a different ballgame,” Callahan said.
Machado summed it up for the group.
“I think it will be good for the community,” she said.
