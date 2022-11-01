With less than a week to go before Election Day, 14.83% of voters in nine of the 10 communities in The Sun Chronicle coverage area have cast ballots.
The number of registered voters in the nine communities, excluding Seekonk, is 135,791. The number of ballots cast as of Tuesday was 20,146, including mail-in ballots and in-person early voting ones.
All told there are approximately 147,203 registered voters in the 10-community area.
That number will be higher when all the communities finalize the total number of registered voters for the Nov. 8 election.
Included in the 20,146 votes are 17,122 mail-in ballots and 3,024 in-person ballots. Those numbers are a little off because Rehoboth reported mail-in and in-person ballots as one number, but the vast majority of ballots cast are mail-in at 84.99 %.
Mansfield Town Clerk Marianne Staples said ballots have been coming into her office at a “fast and furious” pace.
The town with the greatest percentage of ballots cast is Wrentham, with 18.24%. The smallest percentage is Attleboro at 12.48%.
The other communities line up like this:
Plainville, 17.53%; Foxboro at 17.35%; Norfolk at 16.91%; Rehoboth at 15.80%; Norton at 14.65%; North Attleboro at 14.17% and Mansfield at 13.69%. The average for the area is 15.64%. Seekonk totals were not available.
