Foxboro Early Voting
Buy Now

A sign advertises early voting at Foxboro Town Hall.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

With less than a week to go before Election Day, 14.83% of voters in nine of the 10 communities in The Sun Chronicle coverage area have cast ballots.

The number of registered voters in the nine communities, excluding Seekonk, is 135,791. The number of ballots cast as of Tuesday was 20,146, including mail-in ballots and in-person early voting ones.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.