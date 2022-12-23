A powerful rain storm with wind gusts of about 50 mph felled trees and power lines and knocked out electricity to almost 3,000 Attleboro area homes and businesses Friday morning.
One of the victims of the storm was the gazebo at Norton town common at routes 123 and 140, which was toppled by the heavy wind.
Police all over the Attleboro were closing roads where trees or wires blocked them and fire and public works crews were out clearing up the mess.
National Grid had crews out trying to restore power to affected areas, according to police.
"A couple of roads were closed for a while but are open now and cleaned up," Norton Police Chief Brian Clark said, referring to trees that fell across Bay Road and South Worcester Street.
Wrentham police said busy Route 140 near the Pond Nursing Home was temporarily blocked after a tree was felled.
The storm was to last through Saturday morning.
Foxboro had the most customers in the dark, with 1,934 without electricity as of 7 a.m., National Grid reported.
Wrentham saw 397 out, the utility said.
The two towns accounted for most of the 2,832 without power in Norfolk County.
In Norton, 83 customers were impacted, and there were 24 affected in Rehoboth.
A total of 35,450 customers across Massachusetts were without electricity as of 7 a.m., National Grid said.
Earlier, around 4 a.m., 369 customers were out in Attleboro, but all had electricity restored by 6 a.m., National Grid said.
The city outage represented nearly all of the 384 power failures in Bristol County at that time.
Mansfield called off school Friday because of the weather, but only was scheduled for a half-day anyway.
Winds are forecast to be strongest until about 9 a.m. -- gusting in the 50 mph range, and another wind surge is expected Friday afternoon.
Rain that began Thursday afternoon could amount to another up to an inch before ending by Friday afternoon, meteorologists said. Up to 3 inches had been expected, and some areas should see some snow showers later Friday.
Temperatures are reaching into the 50s Friday before plunging later in the afternoon and night. By late afternoon, the thermometer is predicted to read in the 30s, and teens late Friday night.
While some icy conditions are likely, the winds should dry up a lot of the rain, meteorologists said.
The timeliness of the storm is not favorable for holiday parties and shopping as well as traveling Friday and the weather over the holiday weekend will be dry but frigid. Winter officially arrived Wednesday afternoon.
Christmas Eve Day Saturday and Christmas are forecast to have highs only in the 20s, with temperatures sinking into the teens at night when wind chills will approach single digits and in some spots feel near zero.
It will be the coldest weather since last winter.
Thursday and Friday's storm system was from the Arctic and was bringing blizzard-like conditions to the Midwest.
Along the New England coast, an unusually high tide early Friday could lead to significant coastal erosion and flooding, meteorologists warn.